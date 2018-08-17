Jason Mraz

After releasing “Love Is a Four-Letter Word” in 2012, San Diego acoustic strummer Jason Mraz has opted for one-word album titles. There was “Yes!” in 2014 and now “Know” this month. Clearly his recent stint on Broadway in the Sara Bareilles-penned musical “Waitress” didn’t impact his music. The feel-good singer-songwriter is still offering lightweight pop in an easy-listening style that fits in with his ’00s radio favorites “I’m Yours” and “Lucky.” Brett Dennen opens. (7:30 p.m. Aug. 28, grandstand, $39 & $49, etix.com.)

JON BREAM






