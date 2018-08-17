Jason Mraz
After releasing “Love Is a Four-Letter Word” in 2012, San Diego acoustic strummer Jason Mraz has opted for one-word album titles. There was “Yes!” in 2014 and now “Know” this month. Clearly his recent stint on Broadway in the Sara Bareilles-penned musical “Waitress” didn’t impact his music. The feel-good singer-songwriter is still offering lightweight pop in an easy-listening style that fits in with his ’00s radio favorites “I’m Yours” and “Lucky.” Brett Dennen opens. (7:30 p.m. Aug. 28, grandstand, $39 & $49, etix.com.)
JON BREAM
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Professor says emails were 'gay-coded,' not sex harassment
A prominent New York University professor who is being sued by a former student who accuses her of sexual harassment said that her relationship with him was not sexual and that affectionate emails they exchanged were just "gay-coded" correspondence.
National
Judge tells US officials, ACLU to come up with asylum plan
A federal judge on Friday called on the U.S. government and the American Civil Liberties Union to come up with a plan to address the rights of parents and children to seek asylum.
Variety
Stocks jump as hopes rise for progress on China trade talks
Stocks rose late in the day Friday as investors welcomed signs of progress in resolving the trade dispute between the U.S. and China. The Wall Street Journal reported that the countries hope to have a resolution by November.
Variety
Will other states follow Pennsylvania on church abuse?
Attorneys general around the U.S. have been largely silent this week about any plans to conduct an investigation like Pennsylvania's that uncovered widespread child sexual abuse in six Roman Catholic dioceses, although New York's top prosecutor is an exception, saying she is exploring teaming up with the local district attorneys.
National
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.