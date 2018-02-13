Dental supplier Patterson Cos., one of the largest public companies in Minnesota, is among a trio of major industry players that have been sued by the Federal Trade Commission for allegedly conspiring to deny purchasing discounts to smaller dental offices.

The FTC said late Monday that it had filed an administrative complaint against Patterson, and its top two competitors, Benco Dental Supply Co. and Henry Schein Inc. Together, the three companies control more than 85 percent of the $10 billion U.S. market for dental products like gloves, cements and dental chairs, the release said.

Mendota Heights-based Patterson, whose stock dropped nearly 9 percent early Tuesday, called the FTC’s allegations “meritless” and said it intend to contest the suit. Patterson had $5.6 billion in sales in its most recent fiscal year, with dental supplies comprising about about 40 percent of that total.

An FTC spokeswoman declined to release the full complaint against the three companies, saying that the commission’s practice is to release a version redacting confidential business information in “a few days.”

The FTC news release alleges that Patterson participated in illegal agreements with Benco and Henry Schein by refusing to offer discounts for bulk orders to “buying groups” working on behalf of smaller dental offices and solo dental practices. Such a pricing conspiracy would violate Section 5 of U.S. antitrust law by unreasonably restraining price competition, distorting prices, and depriving independent dentists of competitive pricing, the FTC said.

Specifically, the news release says Pennsylvania-based Benco and New York-based Henry Schein formed an agreement to refuse to provide bulk discounts or compete for the business of purchasing groups working on behalf of smaller dental practices. The news release says the complaint details communications between Benco and Henry Schein executives attempting to ensure compliance with the illicit agreement.

The complaint accuses Patterson of joining this anticompetitive arrangement at some point, the FTC news release says. The complaint also alleges that Benco repeatedly invited a fourth supplier to take part.

Patterson’s statement said it maintains the “highest levels of integrity and ethical standards” and has a long history of working will all types of customers.

“The company does not anticipate that this matter will have a material adverse effect on our financial condition or results of operations,” the statement said.

Henry Schein, also publicly traded, denied the allegations, saying the company has consistently done business with buying groups and has never entered an agreement to refuse to do business with buying groups.

“Based on the FTC’s original definition of buying groups, the company does business with more than 100 buying groups. Even under a narrower definition recently advanced by the FTC, the Company has done business, and continues to do business, with the very groups it is now accused of boycotting,” the Henry Schein statement says.

Benco said in a statement that the family-owned company expects to resolve the issue with the FTC in a way “that clarifies the integrity of our people and processes.”

Patterson stock traded below $30 a share early Tuesday before recovering to $30.58 in late morning trading, down about 7 percent. Henry Schein’s shares dropped as much as 13 percent before recovering to $66.14, down slightly more than 8 percent.