The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) is requiring an additional environmental study of a crash-protection wall that is planned along the proposed Southwest light-rail line that will be shared by freight and LRT trains. It is unclear whether the study will further delay the embattled $1.9 billion transit project.

The 14.5-mile line will connect downtown Minneapolis to Eden Prairie, with passenger service expected to begin in 2022.

But BNSF Railway, which owns 1.4 miles of right of way between the proposed Royalston Avenue/Farmers Market and Bryn Mawr LRT stations, required the addition of the 10-foot concrete wall in negotiations with the Metropolitan Council, which will build and operate the Southwest line. The cost of the wall is about $20 million.

“After reviewing all materials, the FTA informed the project office [Monday] afternoon that a supplemental environmental assessment related to the addition of the proposed corridor protection wall will be required,” said Mark Fuhrmann, deputy general manager of Metro Transit, in a statement. “At this point, we don’t know what, if any, impact this will have on the construction timeline. We will be discussing this further with FTA and our project partners.”

The project was already delayed four months this fall when the council threw out four construction bids that were deemed too high and “unresponsive.” The bid package was retooled with new bids due Jan. 9, and then opened this spring.

Earlier this month, the FTA said the BNSF wall will “adversely affect” a historic rail district in Minneapolis, and required a “mitigation plan” to minimize its effect on the property. At the time, the Met Council said the plan would not add to the project schedule.

The FTA is expected to contribute about half of the project’s cost, around $929 million.