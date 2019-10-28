A security guard just fired from a downtown Minneapolis nightspot tied up a manager at gunpoint, knocked her unconscious and made off with $24,000 from the office safe, according to federal authorities.

Hakeem A. Coles, 24, of St. Louis Park, was indicted in federal court in Minneapolis last week in connection with the Aug. 17 robbery of Cowboy Jack's in the Warehouse District.

Coles has been convicted twice previously since September 2015 for first-degree aggravated robbery in Hennepin County, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest in one of the earlier holdups. He is currently not in custody, according to court records.

According to the criminal complaint filed in the latest allegations against Coles:

The general manager unlocked the door about 9:10 on a Saturday morning for Coles, who said he wanted to retrieve his cellphone that he left the night before.

The two went in the office, where he handed the general manager a children's backpack and said, "Fill the bag with money. I'm not [expletive] around."

Coles pulled a short-barrelled shotgun from his pants, pumped it and pointed it at her as she pulled the money out of the safe.

He then ordered the general manager to her knees as she pleaded for her life and explained that recent knee surgery made her unable to obey him.

She sat on the floor while Coles tied her hands behind her back with a phone charging cord. Video surveillance footage showed Coles, at 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighing well over 300 pounds, "wind up with his right hand and violently and with great force punch [the general manager] in her right ear ... causing her to be knocked unconscious," the indictment read.

Coles left the office, and the general manager soon got up, freed herself and called 911.

The general manager said Coles, who had worked security at other nearby nightspots and was hired at Cowboy Jack's a couple of weeks before the robbery, was found sleeping in the bar's back staircase that night. He was then given $85 for the previous night's work and told by management that he was fired.