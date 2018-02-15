WASHINGTON-Minneapolis-based US Bancorp has agreed to pay the federal government $613 million to settle criminal charges that it did not guard against money laundering in its business.

The U.S. Justice Department said US Bancorp's inadequate safeguards against money laundering led the bank to miss suspicious transactions for a five-year period from 2009-2014.

"We regret and have accepted responsibility for the past deficiencies in our [anti-money laundering] program," US Bancorp CEO and president Andy Cecere said in a statement issued Thursday morning. "Our culture of ethics and integrity demands that we do better. One of U.S. Bank's key priorities is to maintain an exceptional [anti-money laundering] program and we are confident in the strength of the program we have in place today."

The deal announced Thursday includes a deferred prosecution agreement that gives US Bancorp two years to pay a total of $613 million in fines to various federal agencies and to take remedial measures that improve its ability to monitor money laundering.

The charges stem from the bank's relationship with Scott Tucker, who was indicted on criminal charges related to an internet payday lending business. The bank first disclosed the investigation of its relationship with Tucker and its anti-money laundering shortcomings in a quarterly Securities and Exchange Commission filing in August 2016.

Tucker's business "maintained certain deposit accounts with U.S. Bank National Association," the company reported. So the bank was "subject to ongoing examinations, inquiries and investigations by government agencies, bank regulators and law enforcement with respect to Bank Secrecy Act/anti-money laundering compliance program adequacy and effectiveness and sanctions compliance requirements as administered by the Office of Foreign Assets Control."

A bank spokesman declined to describe the exact details of Tucker's links to the bank, but said he was "a retail customer and also had a "business relationship."

The government charged Tucker and a partner with extracting illegally high interest rates from borrowers, some as high as 1,000 percent. Tucker's payday loan operations "exploited over four and a half million working people … struggling to pay living expenses," the indictment charged.

The government also charged that Tucker tried to avoid prosecution on state criminal charges by claiming to operate on American Indian reservations that were beyond the reach of state law enforcement. Tucker, a flamboyant character who once raced LeMans style cars, misled the government about the role of tribal authorities in his business, the government alleged.

The indictment summarized a lavish lifestyle. It included more than $100 million spent on "luxury homes," a private plane, jewelry and a race car team. Tucker was convicted in October 2017 and in January sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for what the Justice Department called "a nationwide internet payday lending enterprise that systematically evaded state laws for more than 15 years."

In 2015, US Bancorp signed a consent agreement with the federal government that concluded that the bank lacked an adequate "system of internal controls, ineffective independent testing, and inadequate training" regarding money laundering and "failed to file all necessary Suspicious Activity Reports ... related to suspicious customer activity."

Among the required fixes was a bank assessment of how to battle potential money laundering "associated with each line of business, and an enterprise-wide assessment..."

The bank was to review such things as "correspondent banking, pre-paid cards and mobile banking, cash vault services, and remote deposit capture, and customer types such as non-bank financial institutions, cash-intensive businesses, business, commercial, and private banking, and other higher risk products, services, customers, or geographies."

In a release Thursday, the bank detailed several steps it says it has taken to improve internal controls since 2014.

US Bancorp shares were little changed in midday trading Thursday.

The bank signaled Thursday's settlement last month, taking a $608 million expense in its fourth quarter earnings. Despite the hit, the bank reported a record profit for the three months ended Dec. 31.