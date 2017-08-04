The owner of a popular Thai restaurant in Columbia Heights is facing allegations that he brought a teenager to America on promises of schooling and a better life only to make him work for low wages under a “debt bondage arrangement.”

Federal prosecutors in St. Paul charged Pisanu “Pat” Sukhtipyaroge Thursday in a criminal complaint with forced labor involving the young man and the Royal Orchid Restaurant that Sukhtipyaroge owns and operates.

Sukhtipyaroge, 71, helped an 18-year-old from the Dominican Republic come to Minnesota on a student visa in 2015 but soon told him that he could no longer attend high school classes, according to the complaint, which resulted from an investigation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Authorities say that Sukhtipyaroge then put the student to work at his business, where the young man lived in an unfinished storage room, was paid less than $1 an hour and was coerced to perform sex acts with Sukhtipyaroge.

The young man told authorities that he met Sukhtipyaroge through an organization that connects poor families in the Dominican Republic with Americans who can sponsor their children to go to school on a student visa in the United States. (The organization is not identified in court records.) Sukhtipyaroge visited the young man’s family over a period of three years to befriend them, and they eventually decided their child could go to America, the complaint says.

For a time, the young man said he attended Edison High School.

Soon after the student’s arrival, Sukhtipyaroge told the teen that he had to engage in sexual acts with Sukhtipyaroge in exchange for the older man’s help, according to the complaint. The alleged victim said he feared immigration authorities once his student visa became invalid after he stopped attending school, while also worrying for the safety of his family in the Dominican Republic.

Federal prosecutors allege that Sukhtipyaroge used “coercion, psychological abuse, intimidation and threats of legal process to maintain control” of the alleged victim, both as “forced laborer” and “a continued victim of Sukhtipyaroge’s sexual assaults.”

The young man also told authorities that Sukhtipyaroge travels to foreign countries to engage in sexual acts with young boys and frequently uses social media to recruit them for sex. The young man also alleges that Sukhtipyaroge records these encounters.

The restaurant owner was arrested Tuesday on charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and labor trafficking. While searching Sukhtipyaroge’s home, authorities discovered pictures of young children taped to the wall as well as a Ziploc bags that appeared to contain boy’s underwear, according to the complaint.

They also found pictures of young children who appeared to be involved in Children’s International, a child sponsorship nonprofit based in Kansas City, Mo. Authorities say they also discovered thank-you notes for trips that Sukhtipyaroge had made to meet his sponsored children.

Sukhtipyaroge, who lives in Maplewood, could not be reached for comment Friday.

An answering machine message at the Royal Orchid indicates that the restaurant closed temporarily on July 17, with plans to reopen Aug. 8.