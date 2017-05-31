Hundreds, possibly thousands, of children in Minnesota’s foster care system are at risk because state and county officials are failing to regularly investigate reports of abuse and ensure that children are placed in stable homes, according to a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday.

In a civil rights lawsuit, attorneys for the national child advocacy group, A Better Childhood, allege that the state of Minnesota and Hennepin County have failed to meet their legal obligations to provide secure homes for children who are removed from abusive families. As a result, many of these children languish in emergency shelters or placed in poorly managed group homes, where they are again at risk for abuse and neglect, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis.

“Minnesota’s child protection system is in chaos and has been for a number of years,” said Marcia Robinson Lowry, co-lead counsel in the case and executive director of A Better Childhood, which is based in Chappaqua, New York. “There is an increasing number of children coming into the system with nowhere to go.”

State and county child-protection officials could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

The lawsuit comes two years since outrage over the death of 4-year-old Eric Dean at the hands of his abusive stepmother sparked far-reaching reforms. The changes signed into law by Gov. Mark Dayton require child protection workers to put the best interests of the child above keeping a family intact, while giving agencies across the state millions of dollars to hire more workers and expand services for abused children, among other changes.

While the reforms were intended to strengthen Minnesota’s system and protect children, they created new strains by triggering greater awareness of abuse and unleashing a surge of maltreatment reports.

Last year, a federal review of Minnesota’s child welfare programs found the state still struggles with deep-rooted problems, including a shortage of foster care homes and inadequate training for county case workers who aid troubled families. Despite efforts toward reform, the review concluded that Minnesota failed to achieve “substantial conformity” with seven key measures of child safety, permanency and well-being.

Last year, a workforce survey by the University of Minnesota found that 83 percent of child-protection caseworkers across Minnesota reported experiencing secondary traumatic stress, while 45 percent had sought different jobs within the past year.

“We all want child maltreatment to end,” said Traci La­Liberte, executive director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Advanced Studies in Child Welfare. “But the people who have to do the work are floundering.”

In a widely used measure of the system’s performance, the share of Minnesota children who bounce back into foster care after being returned to their parents has increased steadily in each of the past four years. Last year, 18.3 percent of foster care children in Minnesota were returned to care within a year after being reunited with their families, up from 16.5 percent in 2013, according to state data. The federal benchmark is 8.3 percent.

Even children who are known to the child protection system are not safe from abuse and neglect. Statewide, 20 percent of children who were the subject of a maltreatment report had a second such report within 12 months in 2016.

“On the whole, Minnesota’s child protection system is losing ground in a number of significant measures,” said Rich Gehrman, executive director of Safe Passage for Children of Minnesota, a child advocacy group in St. Paul.

One of the 10 plaintiffs in the federal lawsuit is a 7-year-old girl from Hennepin County who was repeatedly abused over a three-year-period. The lawyers allege that county officials never adequately investigated her case, despite red flags such as being told that the girl and her mother were homeless and living with a maternal grandfather, who was believed to have molested her in the past.

