The University of Minnesota won a dismissal Tuesday of a federal civil rights case filed by nine former Gophers football players.

U.S. District Judge Donovan Frank said the players offered “no factual support for their allegations of disparate treatment” they claimed were based on a “assumption” of a culture of sexual misconduct among male athletes at the U.

The players also claimed they were subject to “extreme gender bias” because of extensive media coverage, “pressure to crack down on alleged sexual offenders” and an ongoing U.S. Department of Education Office of Civil Rights investigation into the U’s “failure to properly address charges of sexual harassment by white men in the athletics department.

In a 29-page order dismissing the case, Frank found no merit in the players’ claims. The U had filed the motion to dismiss last November, pledging to “vigorously defend” the claims.

The lawsuit sought unspecified damages for willful and malicious discrimination of the players after a woman alleged she was the victim of a gang rape on Sept. 2, 2016. The U argued the players suffered no deprivation of rights.

The victim alleged that as many as a dozen football players at an off-campus party repeatedly raped her or watched and cheered as others did. No criminal charges have been filed.

After its own investigation, the U found 10 Gophers football players responsible for sexual misconduct.

The players appealed that finding to the Student Sexual Misconduct Subcommittee (SSMS), where they received a two-day hearing and were allowed to bring counsel, present evidence and confront their accuser.

Three of the six men found culpable appealed to the provost who upheld the findings for two of them and dismissed the third. In all, five students were expelled or suspended for violating the conduct code.

In their lawsuit, nine of the men claimed they had suffered “severe emotional distress and financial damage” as a result of “being falsely cast as sex offenders.” Only four of the nine players in the lawsuit were found responsible.

The lawsuit refers to the men only as “John Does,” but the accused players have been identified in news reports.

In its motion, the U said it “did indeed ‘discriminate’ but not on the grounds of gender or race,” as the players claim.

“Instead, the process discriminated among the student-athletes, not against them, by carefully determining who had violated the student conduct code and who had not,” according to the motion.

The players have claimed the woman initiated the sexual encounters involving five Gophers players and an underage recruit. That differs dramatically from the graphic investigative report that was leaked to the media. That report extensively describe numerous men taking turns assaulting the woman as others cheered and watched.