A federal judge has blocked the city of St. Paul from enforcing restrictions it placed on a church-based homeless drop-in center that limited the number of visitors and required the posting of a No Trespassing sign.

Those conditions on First Lutheran Church and Listening House appear to violate the church's First Amendment rights, as well as the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, a law passed by Congress, the judge ruled.

U.S. Chief Judge John R. Tunheim on Tuesday issued a temporary injunction, saying that First Lutheran and Listening House, which serves homeless people from the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood church's basement, was likely to prevail in its lawsuit against the city regarding conditions put in place last December and in effect since April.

The council set those conditions after neighbors of the church complained about a number of things they associated with Listening House visitors, including littering and public urination.

Officials with the church and Listening House immediately said they would not follow the conditions, saying they violated their rights and their mission to serve those most in need. Listening House filed suit in state court; First Lutheran filed suit in federal court.

"It's just absurd that neighbors and a city can tell a church who they can serve and to put up a No Trespassing sign on its property," said Evan Berquist, an attorney representing First Lutheran Church. "We are pleased with the decision and look forward to resolving this relatively quickly."

Calls to church officials were not immediately returned. Calls to the St. Paul City Attorney's office also were not immediately returned.

Cheryl Peterson, executive director of Listening House, said she is happy the judge's ruling blocks the 20-person limit and hopes it will speed a favorable resolution with the city. Listening House has exceeded the limit every day that it has been in effect, she said.

"We think it's important that people who are experiencing homelessness or even loneliness have a place where they feel welcome," she said. "And Listening House is that place."