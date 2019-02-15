The Spanish immersion day care and preschool Tierra Encantada said it turned over documents this week to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security regarding the staff’s authorization to work.

Tierra Encantada, which has locations in Eagan and Minneapolis, said the federal agency is auditing the school’s I-9 forms that verify employees’ identity and eligibility for employment.

“We have been told the process is lengthy, and their review can take anywhere from two weeks to several months,” Tierra Encantada said in a statement.

Sarah Weber, whose 2-year-old attends Tierra Encantada, said the school had been transparent about the audit and that families have been mobilizing to show their support for teachers. Parents have called legislators and immigration lawyers, she added.

“As parents, we are worried about the impact this will have on the staff at Tierra,” she said.

Tierra Encantada said six teachers out of nearly 100 employees gave notice about their intention to leave the school.

Standing outside the Windom location in south Minneapolis, Kaja Martinson said her 2-year-old daughter was sad about her teachers finding other jobs. But her primary concern is the safety of the employees.

“We feel helpless,” Martinson said.