The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is confirming that scores of implantable heart devices made by St. Jude Medical are vulnerable to computer hacking, as was alleged last summer by security researchers and financial traders.

But the medical device company is pushing out a validated security patch to address the problem. The patch will be automatically downloaded by St. Jude devices over the next several months, assuming that patients keep their at-home monitoring machines plugged in.

On Monday, regulators with the FDA published a public safety notice confirming it is possible for a hacker to compromise the security of at-home monitoring devices in St. Jude’s wireless communication network and then secretly change commands in a pacemaker or implantable defibrillator while it’s still wired to a patient’s heart.

The FDA said a hacker with intent to harm could theoretically use the vulnerability to rapidly deplete an implanted device’s battery or cause it to deliver inappropriate electric pulses or high-voltage shocks. Those risks were first published in August by a short-selling firm called Muddy Waters Research, which stood to profit from declines in St. Jude stock value.

In a separate notice Monday, the Department of Homeland Security’s Industrial Control Systems Cyber Emergency Response Team said a highly skilled hacker could remotely exploit a “Man in the Middle” vulnerability in St. Jude’s device network. Such a vulnerability happens when a digital system fails to properly “authenticate” the senders of remote commands.

St. Jude has previously denied the allegations that its device network is unusually susceptible to attacks by hackers.

St. Jude filed a defamation lawsuit against Muddy Waters and its technical advisers at hacking firm MedSec Holdings last fall after Muddy Waters shorted St. Jude’s stock and published reports and videos purporting to document security flaws in St. Jude devices.

The Department of Homeland Security notice Monday confirmed that MedSec Holdings had correctly identified the “Man in the Middle” vulnerability in St. Jude devices. St. Jude since validated the vulnerability and published a new software that mitigates the problem, the Homeland Security notice said.

A malicious computer-hacking attack intended to harm a patient has never been documented, either with St. Jude’s devices or any other company’s devices. The med-tech industry has been pondering device cybersecurity since at least 2008, when researchers in Michigan first revealed in a paper that it was possible to hack an implanted pacemaker.

St. Jude, a longtime Minnesota company that was acquired last week by Chicago’s Abbott Laboratories in a $23 billion deal, said it is immediately publishing a new security patch for its Merlin@home Transmitter. The transmitter, used to communicate with a patient’s device at home, is the part of St. Jude’s network infrastructure that is vulnerable to attack.

“We’ve partnered with agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Industrial Control Systems Cyber Emergency Response Team unit and are continuously reassessing and updating our devices and systems, as appropriate,” St. Jude Chief Technology Officer Phil Ebeling said in a statement.

On Monday St. Jude disclosed that it has made seven security patches to its Merlin devices in three years as part of its continuous improvement process, and that the eighth will be coming soon.

Muddy Waters founder Carson Block said via e-mail that St. Jude’s acknowledgment of vulnerabilities, just days after it was acquired by Abbott, reaffirms his view that St. Jude officials were putting profits over patients.

“It also reaffirms our belief that had we not gone public, St. Jude would not have remediated the vulnerabilities,” Block’s statement said. “Regardless, the announced fixes do not appear to address many of the larger problems, including the existence of a universal code that could allow hackers to control the implants.”

St. Jude stands behind its cybersecurity efforts.

“As medical technology advances, it’s increasingly important to understand how innovation and cybersecurity impact physicians and the patients we treat,” Dr. Leslie Saxon, who chairs St. Jude Medical’s Cyber Security Medical Advisory Board, said in a statement. “We are committed to working to proactively address cyber security risks in medical devices while preserving the proven benefits of remote monitoring to assess patient status and device function.”