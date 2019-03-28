Facing a growing backlash over secret adverse event reports on medical devices, the outgoing commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration pledged this week to start working to make hundreds of thousands of previously undisclosed reports freely available to the public for the first time.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who is expected to step down on April 5, said on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon that the agency is “now prioritizing making ALL of this data available.”

Gottlieb’s social media comment came in response to a Kaiser Health News report published earlier that day by NBC News that said the FDA had quietly allowed more than 2 million reports of problems related to medical devices to slip into hidden files called “alternative summary reports” since the start of 2014. Doctors use injury-report data to inform decisions about which devices to use.

Previously, the contents of those summary reports were only available through the Freedom of Information Act requests, which can take years to fill and be subject to arbitrary redactions of key information.

And that’s only when a member of public stumbles onto the existence of a particular summary report at all. The FDA routinely redacts information in public filings that could tip off the public to the existence of summary reports, such as the summary’s approval number, which can be used to FOIA the data and understand how many other summaries exist, since the report numbers are sequential.

For example, on Feb. 24, 2014, the FDA allowed Minnesota-run Medtronic PLC to summarize an undisclosed number of adverse events pertaining to its controversial Infuse Bone Graft biotech product for lower-back surgery. Information on those adverse events were collected as part of study more than five years earlier, and were summarized in a “marker” report whose exemption-approval number was redacted.

Following questions from the Star Tribune in 2015 and 2016, the FDA acknowledged that the summary report should have disclosed that the number of adverse events contained in the summary was 1,039. At the time they were collected, that was triple the number of public reports about Infuse on file with FDA.

The approval number for this exemption, e2014001, remains hidden from view to this day.

Since then, Kaiser Health News (KHN) and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists have each published reports exposing how other controversial device injury reports have been concealed from the public using summary reporting. Those hidden reports included hundreds of thousands of reported problems with breast implants — problems that were the subject of a major FDA hearing earlier this week.

One KHN report highlighted hidden adverse-event reports regarding surgical staplers, of which Medtronic is a major seller. Following the KHN report, the FDA sent out a letter to health care providers announcing that an FDA review of its own files had turned up 41,000 past medical device reports on surgical staplers, including 9,000 serious injuries and 366 deaths.

“The FDA believes that many of the problems identified in these reports can be primarily attributed to surgical staplers for internal use because proper staple formation is largely contingent on proper function and use of the stapler,” the FDA letter said.

That statement was unusual. Typically the FDA and medical-device makers take pains to note that the FDA’s public adverse-event report system, known by the acronym MAUDE, cannot be used to tell whether a device caused the underlying adverse event. “Adverse event” is an umbrella term used to describe situations where something went wrong, regardless of the cause.

Federal law requires medical device companies to file MAUDE reports in two situations: when anyone at the company learns that an adverse event has caused or contributed to death or serious injury, or when manufacturers become aware that their device has malfunctioned and would be likely to cause or contribute to a death or serious injury if it reoccurred. Most such reports are due to the agency within 30 days, though the FDA rarely uses is enforcement powers to financially sanction companies for missing reporting deadlines.

The FDA has also established summary-reporting programs that allow the device companies to get exemptions from the normal reporting requirements, allowing them instead to file the reports without public scrutiny, including by sending in summaries on spreadsheets. Sometimes the “marker reports” for these summaries make explicit reference to spreadsheets that are not filed in MAUDE.

In response to critical news accounts of this summary reporting system, FDA Commissioner Gottlieb said on Twitter on Wednesday, “This is an old database where historical information wasn’t easily accessible electronically owing to the system’s age. But it’s imperative that all safety information be available to the public. We’re now prioritizing making ALL of this data available.”

Spokespeople with the FDA on Thursday were working on a fuller response to questions about summary reporting, such as how and when such reports might become available.