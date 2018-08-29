Federal prosecutors have charged an Indianapolis man they say is part of a "robbery crew" that stole at least $69,000 worth of narcotics during a string of heists at Walgreens pharmacies across the Twin Cities and in Kansas since April.

Authorities arrested Michael Iman White in Indiana last week, almost a month after White and two other suspects allegedly held an Edina pharmacist at gunpoint and filled two large bags with $51,000 of pills.

According to a criminal complaint signed by FBI special agent Christopher Langert, White, 19, and the two other men allegedly waited until all customers left the pharmacy at 6975 York Ave. before zip-tying two employees and ordering the pharmacist to unlock cabinets and a time-delay safe concealing the medications.

Later that day, according to the complaint, a Bloomington resident called police after finding a white pillowcase and numerous empty pill bottles in his backyard that matched those reported stolen by Walgreens. A maintenance worker elsewhere in the city also found a pillowcase with clothing, black pellet guns, gray gloves and zip-ties in a dumpster.

Langert said White and the two other men, who have not been identified or charged, also matched surveillance photos from an attempted robbery of a Walgreens in St. Paul that was thwarted by a store security alarm.

The FBI believes the crew also unsuccessfully tried to rob the same 1585 Randolph Ave. pharmacy early on April 3 before making off with about $18,000 in drugs during a late-night robbery at the Walgreens on 1110 Larpenteur Ave. W that same day.

According to charges, cellphone tower records from each of the Twin Cities robbery locations and from an April 27 robbery in Kansas included a phone number linked to White, who Langert wrote bore a "strong resemblance" to photos from the Kansas robbery.

White is now in U.S. Marshals Service custody in Indiana and is awaiting removal to Minnesota to face charges in the case. He does not yet have an attorney listed for him in Minnesota. No additional charges have been filed, but the investigation continues.

Twitter: @smontemayor