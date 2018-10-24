FBI investigators are combing northern Minnesota’s Red Lake Indian Reservation for clues after two men died there.
Authorities identified the victims as Dustin Barrett, 26, and James Rojas III, 32, both of Minneapolis.
The FBI declined to discuss what led to Sunday’s fatal incident. It’s not known if the men were tribal members.
“The investigation continues,” FBI spokesman Michael Kulstad said Tuesday night, declining to say anything else.
A sergeant with the Red Lake Department of Public Safety could not be immediately reached for comment.
