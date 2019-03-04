Authorities are looking into the report of a threatening graffiti message aimed at U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar.
A photo showing the words “Assassinate Ilhan Omar” was posted to Instagram on Feb. 22. The man who posted the photo wrote that he saw it written on a stall in the men’s room at a Holiday gas station in Rogers.
The post gained more attention after Omar tweeted it on Friday.
A spokesperson with the FBI’s Minneapolis division said Sunday that the bureau was aware of the post and is looking into the matter in partnership with other agencies.
