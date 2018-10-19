Jayme Closs, the 13-year-old girl who has been missing since her parents were found shot to death in their home early Monday in Barron, Wis., is now listed on the FBI’s top kidnapping and missing persons page.

The FBI said Thursday that “out of an abundance of caution” it was expanding its search for the teen nationwide by sending a digital “missing person” poster to media organizations and partners across the country for display.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald has said repeatedly this week that authorities believe Closs, who was in the home at the time of the killings, is alive but in danger.

Deputies found the bodies of James Closs, 56, and Denise Closs, 46, after responding to a 911 call that came from the home early Monday. Fitzgerald has said that no one from the home spoke with dispatchers, who could hear a disturbance in the background.

When deputies arrived at the house within 4 minutes of the end of the 911 call, they found the bodies of the parents but no sign of Jayme, who is not considered a suspect based on evidence found in the house.

Deputies found no suspects, weapons or suspicious vehicles at the home, which is located on the outskirts of Barron, about 90 miles northeast of the Twin Cities.

Fitzgerald has said that investigators do not know whether the killings were a random act or whether the Closs family or their home was targeted.

Relatives of Jayme have told CBS News the front door to the house was shot in.

On Thursday, 100 volunteers from Barron and the surrounding area answered Fitzgerald’s call to help search a stretch of Hwy. 8 near the Closs home in hopes of finding evidence that might lead to a break in the case.

Fitzgerald said later in the day that the search, which lasted several hours and included state and law enforcement officials, turned up no clues.

Nevertheless, he urged the public to continue to call in tips. To date, more than 800 leads have been reported to investigators, he said.

Jayme is described as white, 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, with green eyes and blond or strawberry blond hair. Anyone with information that could lead to her being found is urged to call the Barron County Sheriff’s Office at 715-537-3106 or 911.