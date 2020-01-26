What’s good enough for one ...

Sampling of college basketball coaches who followed in their fathers’ footsteps:

Father/son(s) W-L Pct. NCAAs School(s)

Eddie Sutton 804-328 .710 25 Southern Idaho, Creighton, Arkansas,

Kentucky, Oklahoma State, San Francisco

Scott Sutton 328-247 .570 3 Oral Roberts

Sean Sutton 39-29 .574 0 Oklahoma State

Homer Drew 640-428 .599 7 Bethel (Ind.), Indiana-South Bend, Valparaiso

Scott Drew* 354-221 .616 8 Valparaiso, Baylor

Bryce Drew 164-108 .603 3 Valparaiso, Vanderbilt

Bob Knight 902-371 .709 28 Army, Indiana, Texas Tech

Pat Knight 79-123 .391 1 Texas Tech, Lamar

John Thompson 596-239 .714 20 Georgetown

John Thompson III 346-193 .642 10 Princeton, Georgetown

Dick Bennett 489-307 .614 6 Wisconsin-Stevens Point, Green Bay, Wisconsin, Washington State

Tony Bennett* 335-128 .724 9 Washington State, Virginia

Rick Pitino 647-271 .705 21 Hawaii, Boston U., Providence, Kentucky, Louisville

Richard Pitino* 141-114 .553 2 Florida International, Minnesota

Bill Musselman 170-52 .766 2 Ashland, Minnesota, South Alabama

Eric Musselman* 124-38 .765 3 Nevada, Arkansas

Jim Dutcher 190-113 .627 1 Eastern Michigan, Minnesota

Brian Dutcher* 63-24 .724 1 San Diego State

*active