What’s good enough for one ...
Sampling of college basketball coaches who followed in their fathers’ footsteps:
Father/son(s) W-L Pct. NCAAs School(s)
Eddie Sutton 804-328 .710 25 Southern Idaho, Creighton, Arkansas,
Kentucky, Oklahoma State, San Francisco
Scott Sutton 328-247 .570 3 Oral Roberts
Sean Sutton 39-29 .574 0 Oklahoma State
Homer Drew 640-428 .599 7 Bethel (Ind.), Indiana-South Bend, Valparaiso
Scott Drew* 354-221 .616 8 Valparaiso, Baylor
Bryce Drew 164-108 .603 3 Valparaiso, Vanderbilt
Bob Knight 902-371 .709 28 Army, Indiana, Texas Tech
Pat Knight 79-123 .391 1 Texas Tech, Lamar
John Thompson 596-239 .714 20 Georgetown
John Thompson III 346-193 .642 10 Princeton, Georgetown
Dick Bennett 489-307 .614 6 Wisconsin-Stevens Point, Green Bay, Wisconsin, Washington State
Tony Bennett* 335-128 .724 9 Washington State, Virginia
Rick Pitino 647-271 .705 21 Hawaii, Boston U., Providence, Kentucky, Louisville
Richard Pitino* 141-114 .553 2 Florida International, Minnesota
Bill Musselman 170-52 .766 2 Ashland, Minnesota, South Alabama
Eric Musselman* 124-38 .765 3 Nevada, Arkansas
Jim Dutcher 190-113 .627 1 Eastern Michigan, Minnesota
Brian Dutcher* 63-24 .724 1 San Diego State
*active