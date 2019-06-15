You’d maybe have to go back to late-’70s Kiss and Cheap Trick concerts for the last time one act name-checked the other every night on tour together. Unlike the lyric in “Surrender,” though, Father John Misty’s line about his co-headliner Friday at the Armory in Minneapolis carried a lot of weight and meaning.

“Jason Isbell’s here as well, and he seems to be a little worried about you,” the Los Angeles folk-rock balladeer doubly known as Josh Tillman sang a few songs into Friday’s last of three stunning sets, also counting Aussie opener Jade Bird’s.

The self-inflictive tune in question, “Mr. Tillman,” recounts an especially debaucherous time in Mr. Misty’s personal life. It’s a topic the Alabamian country-rocker Isbell has also covered well in song since triumphantly kicking his bad habits around 2013.

Whether or not there’s still reason to worry about Tillman — his newest songs were even darker Friday — he and Isbell made for kindred spirits as they dramatically sang about their rocky lives with their rock-solid bands at the nearly sold-out Armory, part of a monthlong joint tour.

Playing the middle slot, Isbell went straight into psychosis/self-help territory with his opening tune “Anxiety.”

“Even with my lover sleeping close to me, I’m wide awake and in pain,” he sang over fiery Neil Young-like guitar work.

Jason Isbell during a sold-out show at the Northrop in Minneapolis in 2016. (Leila Navidi/Star Tribune) leila.navidi@startribune.com

Isbell’s wife and bandmate Amanda Shires wasn’t at this show — she had her own gig to play in Houston — but the rest of his long-tenured group the 400 Unit anchored and buoyed the set as much as ever.

They blazed through a string of his stormiest recent tunes early on, also including “24 Frames” and “White Man’s World (the latter’s feminist bend still showed Shires’ imprint). From there, things quieted down but hardly lightened up. Isbell delivered an all-acoustic “Elephants” — a stark account of a friend’s lost bout with cancer — then “Cover Me Up,” which chronicles his own near-demise to addictions.

He at least lightened the mood with a few wise cracks, including this assessment of his modest new crop of facial hair: “I’ve got a $14 beard; Tillman’s got a $1,200 beard.” And his introduction for “Maybe It’s Time,” which he wrote for Bradley Cooper to sing in the “A Star Is Born” remake: “It must be a science fiction movie, because in the movie this song’s a hit.”

Usually also full of quips, Tillman was far from a cutup this time out.

“I’m treading water as I bleed to death,” he sang in the opener “Hangout at the Gallows,” then went head-on into the gloomy hookup song “Date Night” and dirge-like rocker “Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings.”

He’s been funnier in prior local gigs, but Tillman maybe has never been more focused and in sync with his band. Their steamy start gave way to more softly elegant and elaborately arranged tunes such as “Ballad of a Dying Man” and “Disappointing Diamonds Are the Rarest of All,” the latter from last year’s dire-sounding LP “God’s Favorite Customer.”

A few ironic fan faves such as “Bored in the USA” were left off the set list, and the more straight-ahead, contemplative gut-punchers “Ballad of the Dying Man” and “Real Love Baby” defined the performance — all rendered gorgeously by his impressive, sometimes even grandiose eight-member band.

No need to worry. In the end, Mr. Tillman appeared to be doing just fine.