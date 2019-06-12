The man who was shot while in his car in northeast Minneapolis was identified Wednesday by his family.

Steven Markey, 39, was killed late Tuesday afternoon by gunfire, said his father, Jerry Markey.

The father, who lives in Maple Grove, said officers from his city’s Police Department “came and knocked on my door last night” and broke the news.

He said the officers offered no further details about what they characterized to him as “an incident.”

The car with Steven Markey still behind the wheel struck a building about 4:45 p.m. along Central Avenue, police said.

The gunfire occurred moments earlier barely a block away near Tyler Street and 14th Avenue NE., said police spokesman John Elder.

One or more suspects ran from the scene, and no arrests have been made, he said.

As of late Wednesday morning, Elder said, the case is “progressing well, and we continue to investigate.”

Officers performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the driver before he was taken to HCMC, where he died.

Jerry Markey said his son grew up in Maple Grove with a brother and a sister, graduated from Osseo High School and then earned a political science degree from the University of Minnesota.

The father said he hadn’t seen his son or been in touch with him for a couple of years and was unaware of where he was living.