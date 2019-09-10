Sedric McClure was hopeful after walking the halls of Maple Grove Hospital with his son, Elijah, whose chest pain and nausea had a suspected link to vaping. Dragging an IV pump and laboring for breath, his 21-year-old son had at least resolved to quit the habit after he got out of the hospital.

Then came the panicked call from his son at 2:30 the next morning, Aug. 30.

“Dad,” McClure recalled his son saying. “They’re taking me into the ICU. They’re going to put a tube down my throat.”

Father and son haven’t been able to speak since, as Elijah McClure was placed on mechanical ventilation to take over for his injured lungs and moved to the North Memorial Medical Center intensive care unit. The young adult is one of 32 Minnesotans, and as many as 450 people nationally, with suspected or medically confirmed cases of vaping-associated lung injuries. The outbreak this summer has been linked to five deaths, and has sent many otherwise young, healthy teens into hospital intensive care.

Sedric McClure has many questions. Why was his son still vaping? Was he using over-the-counter nicotine cartridges or mixing in off-the-street concoctions? And when would his lungs gain enough strength that the former football and basketball star could breathe on his own?

Answers will come, perhaps this week if his son heals enough to move off the ventilator. Meantime, he said he wants everyone to know his family’s story — risking personal humiliation and criticism over his lack of awareness of his son’s vaping — so that other parents can talk to kids, and kids can get over the “myth” that vaping is a harmless alternative to cigarettes.

Elijah McClure, 21, has been in intensive care and on mechanical ventilation at Maple Grove Hospital for 11 days since suffering a vaping-associated lung injury.

“It shocked me to my core,” he said, “to watch a relatively healthy young person go through so much pain.”

Survey data shows an explosion of e-cigarette usage among Minnesota teenagers, with half of high school seniors at least having tried vaping. Among youth who regularly use e-cigarettes, one third have used it to consume marijuana or its primary psychoactive component, THC.

The concern for health officials is that even legal forms of e-cigarette juice contain unregulated amounts of nicotine and in some cases harmful metals and additives. While most sickened people have vaped illicit THC, often in addition to legal nicotine, leaders of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Medical Association have asked people to stop all vaping until the causes of the current outbreak can be identified.

McClure said he can’t rule out that his son used THC, but he only found lemonade-flavored nicotine e-cigarette cartridges in his son’s room. Elijah had tried vaping in high school, then kept the habit a secret when his parents urged him to stop. At one point, he confided in his mom that he tried to quit, but couldn’t.

Some legal vaping products contain much more addictive nicotine than cigarettes, and all of them present hazards caused by heating e-cigarette juice into vapor, the father said. “When you heat this stuff up to turn it into a vape and then inhale it, that’s not a good idea, no matter where you get it from.”

Elijah had started to feel ill after driving home from the Minnesota State Fair opening day Aug. 22. Body aches, fever and classic cold symptoms were quickly joined by extreme nausea and stomach pains.

Doctors suspected an infection and prescribed antibiotics, which has been typical for people across the country who are eventually diagnosed with vaping-associated lung injuries. Ruling out infections is key to the diagnosis.

Within days, Elijah couldn’t drink much more than a tablespoon of fluids and he was hospitalized. He received steroid medications to try and strengthen his lungs.

Elijah McClure first went to North Dakota State University to study and play football after graduating from Brooklyn Park High School, but later transferred to Augsburg University. He has switched interests from social work to business as well. Through writing and hand gestures, he expressed to his father his hope to get out of the hospital and return to college for the fall semester.

Doctors switched him this weekend from an anesthetic that left him heavily sedated to an alternative that left him more alert and able to write clearer messages. He watched the Vikings game with his dad. And since then doctors have reduced the intensity and oxygen saturation levels of the ventilator, suggesting that his lungs are growing stronger.

McClure said he has frustration over his son vaping and concealing the habit, but won’t waste time scolding him when they can finally talk. An assistant dean at Macalester College, McClure said he wants his son to understand the consequences of risky actions, such as his parents missing work and the mountain of medical bills they now face, and the unknown long-term effects of his injury. But mostly he just wants his son to get healthy and learn.

“The only thing that a father can hope for when raising children is this, ‘All I want you to do is survive your mistakes,’ ” he said. “ ‘If you can survive your mistakes, you have a shot at coming into adulthood relatively whole.’ This situation here, you know, is a prime example and it’s a hard example.”