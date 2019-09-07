A 19-year-old man has been jailed on suspicion of murder in the death of his 2-month-old son this week in a Brooklyn Park apartment building.

Officers were called to the building at 5801 N. 73rd Av. at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a baby not breathing, according to a news release from Brooklyn Park police. They administered first aid, but the child died about an hour later at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

On Friday, the Hennepin County medical examiner identified the child as Derrick Tyshawn Johnson Jr., saying he died of “multiple blunt-force injuries” inflicted during a homicide.

The boy’s only caregiver at the time was his father, who is being held in the Hennepin County jail pending likely murder charges. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

STAFF REPORT