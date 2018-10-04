A fatal crash Thursday morning in western Hennepin County has traffic blocked in both directions of a well-traveled highway, authorities said.
The head-on collision occurred about 6:50 a.m. on Hwy. 55 at County Road 19 west of Medina, according to emergency dispatch audio.
At least one person was killed, the dispatch audio disclosed.
The westbound side of the highway is closed starting at Pioneer Trail, while the eastbound side is closed starting at County Road 19, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
