Nine years after being brought back to life, the Faribault Woolen Mills Co. has a fresh infusion of cash and a new leadership team that pledges to bring more sales and perhaps a bit more flair to the 155-year-old company.

Former Allen Edmonds’ turnaround chief Paul Grangaard is leading the new investment group in partnership with Paul Mooty, who reopened the mill in 2011 and with his family worked to shore up the decrepit factory and relaunch the heritage label known for its signature wool blankets and throws.

Grangaard will become chairman and chief executive of the company, whose name will be tweaked to Faribault Woolen Mills — Since 1865.

Grangaard has spent the past two years trying to launch his own upscale American-made menswear line, CircleRock, from scratch, which he said proved difficult.

He and Mooty were old business acquaintances, Grangaard said, and the two have spent the past year discussing a partnership in which Grangaard could bring more of his marketing and retailing experience to the Faribault Woolen Mills brand.

Mooty, who said he loves the people and the business “like another child,” said it was time to bring in more capital and the kind of leaders who respected the history of the company, which was founded at the end of the Civil War.

“We’ve done a great job of getting this business back on its feet, building visibility and investing in the infrastructure around it,” Mooty said. “We’ve been building the foundation. Now Paul is coming in to build on top of that.”

The historic plant is situated on the banks of the Cannon River just outside of downtown Faribault, about an hour south of the Twin Cities. The entire manufacturing operation happens on site, from the spinning of the yarn to the sewing of the fabric. It is one of only two remaining American woolen manufacturers, along with Pendleton in Oregon.

The plant shut down in 2009, but Mooty and his cousin Chuck Mooty bought the buildings and the brand name and spent “millions and millions” to make repairs, buy new equipment, upgrade the wiring and replace or add heating and air conditioning systems.

Grangaard plans to decommission his CircleRock consumer brand, but will incorporate his line of men’s vests, sweaters, leather jackets and accessories under the Faribault Woolen Mills brand. The store in southwest Minneapolis will be renamed and carry a more extensive line of Faribault products, he said.

Grangaard plans to expand the line of products slightly and introduce finer and softer wool fabrics, in addition to seeking new markets for products, such as boutique hotels.

“The Mooty family made a bold investment in American manufacturing when they acquired the mill with faith in a viable business for artisan-crafted, U.S.-made blankets and throws,” Grangaard said. “We look forward to expanding the company substantially and dedicating to the dual missions of growing Faribault employment and also advocating for the environmental sustainability of woolen products.”