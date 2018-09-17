The state prison in Faribault was placed on lockdown Monday after an inmate punched a corrections officer in the face.

Three of the responding officers were also injured, said Department of Corrections spokeswoman Sarah Fitzgerald.

The DOC said an offender punched the corrections officer at 11:30 a.m. in the dining hall.

Four injured officers were taken to the hospital and the inmate was put in restrictive housing, Fitzgerald said.

In late August, the prison was also on lockdown after what the DOC called “an investigation.” Fitzgerald declined to provide any further information then.

The Faribault prison consists of a medium-security facility and a minimum-security unit outside the secured perimeter. With a combined population of more than 2,000 adult men, it’s the largest facility in the state prison system.