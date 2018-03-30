Planning an Easter weekend drive from the Twin Cites to Fargo, N.D.; Fergus Falls, Brainerd or Duluth?

You might want to reconsider.

A bona-fide blizzard warning will be in effect for the Fargo-Moorhead area from late Friday until early Saturday, while a winter storm warning will be in effect for a large band of north-central Minnesota, according to the National Weather Service. The zone runs from just south of Bemidji in the northwest to Duluth and much of the North Shore in the northeast, to Morris, St. Cloud and western Wisconsin to the south.

In the Fargo-Moorhead area, 5 to 9 inches of new snow are likely overnight, and even when the sun comes out, it’ll continue to be dangerously wintry, with high winds whipping the snow around and a high of about 18. Easter Sunday in that area will be sunny and cold, with a high near 29 and continued gusty winds.

Meanwhile, the Twin Cities metro area is (once again) on the edge of a sharp weather-severity gradient, with St. Paul closer to the storm warning area and both big cities, as well as surrounding areas, squarely in a hazardous weather outlook area.

High winds are also expected across the metro area, as well as in much of southern and southwestern Minnesota, which is not expected to get much, if any, snow.

In the metro area, rain and snow are expected overnight, with a low around 28. Only a little snow will accumulate overnight, but it could be enough to slick up roads, forecasters warned.

Metro area snow will taper off in the morning, but then winds will pick up, with gusts as high as 35 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.

Saturday night will be clear and cold in the metro, with a low around 12 and stiff winds continuing.

Easter morning will dawn clear and cold, with a high near 35 and somewhat lighter winds. But the sunshine will fade again Monday and Tuesday, when rain and snow are likely in the metro area. Chilly weather is expected to continue through next week.