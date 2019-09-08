A Fargo man fatally crashed on his ATV while searching for his younger brother who had done the same moments earlier, authorities said Sunday.

The crashes occurred early Friday evening about 10 miles west of Valley City in a rural area of Barnes County, according the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The first of the brothers to die was identified by the patrol as Kyle Foster, 43, of Tuscon, Ariz. Fatally injured barely 10 minutes later was Jeremie Foster, 47.

Neither had on helmets, and "alcohol is a factor in both crashes," a patrol statement read.

According to the patrol:

The brothers were traveling to a farm north of Eckelson, with Jeremie Foster leading the way. While on westbound 27th Street SE., Kyle Foster rolled his four-wheeler into a slough on the south side of the gravel road between 106th and 107th Ave SE. roughly 6 miles northeast of Eckelson.

Jeremie Foster made it to the farm before retracing his path looking for his brother. While en route on 103rd Ave SE., he rolled into the west ditch of the gravel road between 29th and 30th streets SE.

Kyle Foster was pronounced dead at the scene. Jeremie Foster was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

