Last call for Goethe

The Goethe in the Skyways gallery popped up in Minneapolis' City Center nearly one year ago, but in mid-October its programming will end. To celebrate the journey, it will host "Passages," a two-day symposium this weekend featuring film screenings, performances, panel discussions and lectures. Organized by Europe-based feminist art and culture magazine Petunia, the program includes a lecture called "Good Vibrations: Shake, Shake, Shake!" and another called "Tender City: Feminist Spatial Practices in the Urban Commons." (2-8 p.m. Fri.., 1237 4th St. NE., Mpls.; 2-8 p.m. Sat., City Center, 40 S. 7th St., Suite 208, Mpls. Free. goetheintheskyways.org)

Alicia Eler