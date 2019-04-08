Getting to a Final Four? Rare. Having your team play for the national championship? To be savored.

So it stands to reason that fans were suiting up in team gear and heading out early to fuel up ahead of a full day of celebrating and cheering.

At Hen House Eatery in downtown Minneapolis, crowds spilled out the door. Texas Tech fans Mike and Juanita Keller said they decided to return to the spot for a good luck breakfast after seeing it had a menu section called "El Matador Corner" during an earlier meal there over the weekend.

"I was like, it's a sign!" Juanita Keller said.

The couple drove 17½ hours from Dallas in their Ford pickup truck Thursday after getting a last-minute opportunity to buy tickets to the weekend games. (Along the way, they dropped off their dog Buddy with their college-age son.)

Both said they were enjoying friendly people and good food, as well as the ability to walk everywhere.

So, fortified by their lucky breakfast, what did the Kellers think of their team's chances — especially with pundits predicting a win by top-seed Virginia?

"I like being the underdog," Juanita Keller said. "They focus on the same old powerhouses."

Monday is the day another Final Four champion was crowned — for reading, not hoops. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart Elementary School in Buffalo Lake, Minn., captured the Read to the Final Four announced in a 10 a.m. ceremony at Fan Fest, in front of cheering parents, teachers and fellow third-graders.

Other Final Four schools included Galtier Elementary of St. Paul, Liberty Ridge Elementary in Woodbury and Scandia Elementary School of Scandia.

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart third-graders Lanie Skolberg, 8, Amelia Markgraf, 8, and Sophia Markgraf, 8, celebrated their win with Coca-Cola and Ritz cracker samples after the ceremony (Sophia and Amelia are cousins). The girls said they were really proud they came out on top, despite having one of the smaller class sizes.

"I was going to cry," Lanie said of learning her class was the champion. "I thought Liberty Ridge was going to win because they have more people."

The three girls said their class used fun challenges to motivate them to log more minutes reading, like wearing masks while reading and going for walks with their books. They heard their teacher was going to spend the prize money on classroom supplies.

"We definitely need more headphones," Amelia said.

Not far from the winners, a group from Liberty Ridge Elementary sipped colas of their own as they reflected on their fourth-place finish. Even though they didn't win, they were proud of what they accomplished. The school logged 20,000 books and 500,000 pages as part of the challenge.

Isabelle Shikhlinski, 9, said she read so much she spilled Mountain Dew on her tablet. Her friend Chaarvi Kesharwani, 8, squeezed reading between activities and a visit from her cousins, bringing books along in the car.

"It was really fun to get to the Final Four," Chaarvi said.

The statewide program, inspired by the NCAA Final Four tournament, promotes reading among third-graders throughout the year. It is supported by a library of nearly 6,000 digital books. In all, 275 schools participated in the competition, including 17 schools from the Twin Cities metro area and from 70 school districts outside the Twin Cities.