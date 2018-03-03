FAN SPEAK

Predictions and hopes from dedicated Loons followers:

- A return to form for Miguel Ibarra. He will separate himself from the rest of the clutter at left wing and become a regular starter this year after showing flashes last season. Big year for Batman.

@mgoldknopf Matt Goldknopf, 39, Bloomington

- Opinions of Rasmus Schuller will rise, we’ll trade away a couple of wings, and Wyatt Omsberg will see some decent minutes in league games.

@newskull Jim Oliver, 38, Minneapolis

- Incredibly excited about the growth of the club’s presence in the Twin Cities in the last year. The number of people I talk to who went to a United game for the first time last season and are genuinely excited to go again this season has most definitely grown.

@katie_stp Katie Jarvi, 33, St. Paul

- Expect #MNUFC to surpass last year’s point total, Collin Martin to make a big improvement/contribution, me to get the Loon tattooed ... somewhere.

@JCinMSP John Castillo, 51, Minneapolis

- Lack of offseason signings will lead to another bad season that will ultimately end with Adrian Heath taking the blame and getting fired. ... but hey! New stadium coming soon.

@Nmartinez7 Nick Martinez, 26, St. Paul

- The honeymoon is going to end for a lot of us this year. The ambition in terms of bringing in top-quality players is simply not yet evident.

@SteadyDrifter13 James A. Norungolo, 53, Minnetonka

- The Loons will far underperform this spring but sign a Designated Player by June. He will be universally heralded as a messiah. When he doesn’t effortlessly and single-handedly deliver the team from mediocrity, he will be panned in social media until my thumbs are sore.

@AndrewBruski Andrew Bruski, 39, Minneapolis

- I think the Loons will win all their games except the one against the Chicago Fire. I really like the Fire.

Emmerson Peaslee, 5, Milwaukee