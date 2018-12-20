If you turned off your TV just a little bit early Wednesday — after the Wolves had blown a 14-point fourth quarter lead, after Detroit had tied the game on a last-second putback in regulation, after the Pistons had pretty much taken control in overtime but before it was officially over — you missed a pretty heated exchange between several Pistons players and a fan sitting near the end line.

Chief among the players upset was Blake Griffin, whose monster fourth quarter helped fuel Detroit’s comeback victory.

He and other players were visibly upset with the fan, who was shown on FSN’s broadcast being escorted out of Target Center during a stoppage with 14.4 seconds left in overtime. Detroit led by three at the time and finished with a 129-123 victory.

Officials rushed down to that end of the court to help prevent any further confrontation. Fortunately, order was seemingly restored.