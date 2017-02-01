Dave Anderson, founder of Famous Dave’s, is bringing Jimmie’s Old Southern BBQ Smokehouse to Minneapolis.

It is Anderson’s most recent restaurant concept, which also has locations in Rice Lake and Hudson, Wis.

The restaurant will open in April in a retail center at 44th St. and France Ave. on the city’s west side, succeeding the Chatterbox Cafe, which closed in November.

The quick-serve Old Southern BBQ made its debut in April 2015 in Hayward, Wis., where Anderson also opened the first Famous Dave’s.

“It’s different from Famous Dave’s because it’s more fast casual,” said Claire Terrones, spokeswoman for Old Southern BBQ. “We still make everything from scratch and the meats are smoked on site at each restaurant.”

The menu includes BBQ bowls and platters, sandwiches, tacos, meat by the pound and sides such as beans and sweet potatoes.

The restaurant will seat 65 inside and more on an outdoor patio.

The name originates from Anderson’s father, Jimmy, who taught Dave about barbecue and inspired his passion. Dave Anderson still acts as a consultant with Famous Dave’s of America Inc., the Minnetonka-based company that operates or franchises about 160 barbecue restaurants around the country.