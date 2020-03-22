Relatives on Sunday identified the two toddlers and their parents who died in a fiery crash last week in Austin, Minn.

The wreck occurred about 6 p.m. Thursday and left the car in flames on 2nd Drive SW., just south of the Cedar River, police said.

Killed were Lance Eastman, 28, and Kala Klaus, 25, said members of the Eastman family.

Also in the car were the Austin couple’s two children, 3-year-old Tessla and 1-year-old Rayden. Both children had birthdays coming this spring.

Police Chief David McKichan said Sunday that his department “will look at where things stand Monday. ... It would not likely be until late morning or earlier in the afternoon on that day that we would look at providing that update.”

The chief said police believe the car had been traveling east on 11th Avenue SW., left the road, struck some trees, went down an embankment and came to rest on 2nd Drive near the water treatment plant. He said investigators are working to determine what led to the crash.

“We remain open to a number of possible factors,” McKichan said Friday.

Lance Eastman’s father said he spoke with his son on the same day of the crash.

“He stopped over and talked to me, asked if he could borrow some DVDs,” Jesse Eastman said. “It wasn’t long after that that I had police at my door.”

Carmen Eastman, Lance’s grandmother, said the family is working to pull funeral arrangement together.

“The shock is starting to wear off,” she said three days after the crash.