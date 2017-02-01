Family members on Wednesday identified the man who was fatally stabbed in his north Minneapolis home, and they say his teenage daughter is suspected of carrying out the killing.

Christopher L. Hoskins Sr., 48, was the father of eight children, said Coriel Lowery, a niece.

Police say the stabbing occurred about 5 p.m. Tuesday at the home in the 3200 block of 6th Street N. Hoskins was found inside, taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale and died there.

The girl was arrested, taken to a hospital for evaluation and was expected to be booked into the county juvenile detention center on suspicion of murder. Audio from police dispatch a few hours after the incident revealed that the girl was having an anxiety attack.

Cynthia Hoskins, the victim's sister, said it was Hoskins' 14-year-old daughter who was arrested.

"It's unbelievable, I'm still trying to understand," Cynthia Hoskins said. "I can't believe his daughter would do this. She's a young girl who loved her daddy so much. That was the love of his heart, and her dad was the love of her heart."

Lowery said her uncle was a mechanic who "had a passion for working on cars. He was a family man [and] had a smile that can brighten the world if the sun was to never to rise again. ... He was extremely helpful with my grandma and loved her more than anything."

Relatives have established a fundraising page at http://www.gofundme.com/aw74tpya to help with funeral expenses.