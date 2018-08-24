Apple Pick'n Days

The harvest is ready and those apples aren't going to pick themselves. Rouse the family for a day of plucking ripe, juicy fruit to benefit Star Studio, an in-house TV studio at Children's Hospital that produces programming for patients and families. Characters from the silver screen make appearances, including those from "Star Wars" and Disney. The Carver County dairy princess will meet her loyal subjects and local farmers will take on challengers in arm wrestling. Other activities include line dancing, scarecrow-making, food and music. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today-Sun. Free, proceeds from sales benefit Children's Hospital. Deardorff Orchards, 8282 Parley Lake Rd., Waconia. 952-442-1885. deardorfforchards.com.

Tell me a story

Saturdays at Boneshaker Books take little minds on a literary adventure. During Madeline & Sam's Magical Story Time kids can participate in a whimsical and educational story hour. 11 a.m. today. Free. 2002 23rd Av. S., Mpls. 612-871-7110. boneshakerbooks.com.

Woodbury Days

Kids will be on the hunt for an elusive coin during this community festival. Highlights of the weekend include a custom car show, business fair, parade, carnival rides and games. Taste the best cuisine the city has to offer at Taste of Woodbury. Fireworks at dusk Sun. 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. today; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Ojibway Park, 2695 Ojibway Dr., Woodbury. woodburydays.com.

Farm to Fair Weekend

How do those little baby chicks become blue-ribbon-winning poultry? Find out at this event that takes the mystery out of animal judging at county and state fairs. Guests can even test their judging skills to determine the perfect sheep, and award worthy Hubbard squash and pickles. The Learning Kitchen will serve up "snacks on a stick." 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today-Sun. $6-$12. Oliver Kelley Farm. mnhs.org/kelleyfarm.

One last dive

Before you put away the swimsuit, there's time for one more dip in the Aquatic Park pool before it closes for the season. Toddlers can wade in the pool while older kids can zoom down the four-story waterslides. The facility also has a sand-and-water play area, spray arches, aqua obstacle course and diving boards for advanced swimmers. On Sunday, bring a nonperishable food item for the STEP food shelf and entrance fee is just $1 from 3-7 p.m. The concession stand will feature last-day specials. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. today-Sun. $5.50-$9.50. 3700 Monteray Dr., St. Louis Park. stlouispark.org.

MELISSA WALKER