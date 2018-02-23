Tropical Beach Party

This event is BYOP, “bring your own pail.” Two large indoor sandboxes containing a total of 34 tons of sand await for tots to build sand castles, mold animals or just pretend you are really at the beach. Have an animal encounter while interacting with zookeepers and wildlife. Listen to sea turtle storytime, make a family craft and take advantage of face-painting. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. today-Sun. $12-$18. Minnesota Zoo, 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley. 952-431-9500. minnesotazoo.org.

Urban Expedition

There’s more to Iceland than freezing temperatures and snow. See music and dance performances along with exhibits, displays and food. 1-3 p.m. next Sun. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul. 651-292-3225. landmark center.org.

Firefighters Hall & Museum

More than 12,000 square feet of historic items from Minnesota fire departments dating back to the 1860s. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. $4-$7. 664 22nd Av. NE., Mpls. firehallmuseum.org.

Winter Family Fun

You don’t have to be an Olympic athlete to partake in this day of winter sports including kicksledding, ice fishing, skiing, snowshoeing and more. 1-4 p.m. today. Wargo Nature Center, 7701 Main St., Lino Lakes. $25 per family. anokacounty.us.

STEM Family Day

Interactive puppet show, learn about kitchen chemistry, splash around in the water lab and more. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. $6-$12. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Mpls. 612-341-7555. mnhs.org.

