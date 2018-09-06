TPT tours and Second Saturday

The public is invited to tour the newly redesigned Twin Cities Public Television studios. Learn about the history of the station and how it has grown throughout the years. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the "Almanac set" and the new street space. This weekend also features the Second Saturday event with literacy games and activities with WordGirl. Registration is required for both. (Tour: noon Sat. eventbrite.com; Second Saturday: 8 a.m.-11 a.m. tpt.org/events. Free. 172 E. 4th St., St. Paul. tpt.org)

MELISSA WALKER