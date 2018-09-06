TPT tours and Second Saturday
The public is invited to tour the newly redesigned Twin Cities Public Television studios. Learn about the history of the station and how it has grown throughout the years. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the "Almanac set" and the new street space. This weekend also features the Second Saturday event with literacy games and activities with WordGirl. Registration is required for both. (Tour: noon Sat. eventbrite.com; Second Saturday: 8 a.m.-11 a.m. tpt.org/events. Free. 172 E. 4th St., St. Paul. tpt.org)
MELISSA WALKER
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Celebrities
C.J.: Multitasking musician Vanessa Silberman on deck for Minneapolis show
The vocalist, guitarist and songwriter is also an engineer and producer. All those hats keep her on the move.
Variety
Source: NY Catholic dioceses subpoenaed in sex abuse probe
New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood has subpoenaed all eight Roman Catholic dioceses in the state as part of her office's investigation into the church's handling of sex abuse allegations.
Celebrities
Narciso Rodriguez: A year of accolades _ and family time
Designer Narciso Rodriguez is good at a lot of things — some would say masterful, especially when it comes to making striking, unfussy clothes that women feel great in.
Books
The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com
Audible.com best-sellers for week ending August 31:Fiction1. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan, narrated by Lynn Chen (Random House Audio)2. A Knight of the Seven…
National
The Latest: North Korean charged in Sony, Wannacry attacks
The Latest on criminal charges brought in connection with the Sony Pictures hack (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.