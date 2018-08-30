New themes

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival gets a refresh this year with a new theme weekend. "Bold North Adventure" is sure to bring some hearty fun to the festival grounds. Competitors with empty stomachs will gorge themselves during the Uff Da Hot Dish eating contest. Purchase local goods at the Minnesota Made marketplace. Monday channels cooler temperatures with an ugly Christmas contest and Christmas in September event. Other new attractions this year also include Bow Blast, Ye Old Bingo, Battle Axe Pub, Cock-A-Doodle Zoo and Magic the live unicorn. (9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat.-Mon. Minnesota Renaissance Festival Grounds, 12364 Chestnut Blvd., Shakopee. 952-445-7361. renaissancefest.com.)

MELISSA WALKER