Shiny and new
The Bell Museum, Minnesota's official natural history museum and planetarium, has a brand-new home. Still positioned on the University of Minnesota campus, the Bell has a digital planetarium, wildlife dioramas and high-tech exhibits. "Our Global Kitchen" shows how food does more than keep us alive. On loan from the American Museum of Natural History, the exhibit highlights the complex system that brings our nourishment from farm to fork. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. $9-$12. 2088 Larpenteur Av., Falcon Heights. bellmuseum.umn.edu)
MELISSA WALKER
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Music
Can a long-running debate for Bob Dylan fans be settled?
The 14th volume of Bob Dylan's bootleg series won't settle one of the most persistent debates about his recording career. But it will allow fans to decide for themselves.
TV & Media
'Batman,' 'Star Trek' TV collectibles to be auctioned
A longtime TV memorabilia collector is putting props and costumes from "Batman," ''Star Trek" and other shows up for auction.
Music
Family of singer Chris Cornell sues doctor over his death
Family members of Chris Cornell are suing a doctor they say overprescribed drugs to the rock singer, leading to his death.
National
Officials: US veteran homelessness declines 5 percent
The number of homeless veterans across the U.S. declined more than 5 percent over the past year after a slight rise in 2017, the departments of Housing and Urban Development and Veterans Affairs announced Thursday.
National
APNewsBreak: Racial bias probed at Coast Guard Academy
The Department of Homeland Security's inspector general is investigating allegations of racial discrimination at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and inadequate follow-up by the school's leadership, the agency said Thursday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.