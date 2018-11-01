Shiny and new

The Bell Museum, Minnesota's official natural history museum and planetarium, has a brand-new home. Still positioned on the University of Minnesota campus, the Bell has a digital planetarium, wildlife dioramas and high-tech exhibits. "Our Global Kitchen" shows how food does more than keep us alive. On loan from the American Museum of Natural History, the exhibit highlights the complex system that brings our nourishment from farm to fork. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. $9-$12. 2088 Larpenteur Av., Falcon Heights. bellmuseum.umn.edu)

MELISSA WALKER