Let it snow

Take advantage of Minnesota's snow supply for an evening of sledding under the stars. Dakota County Parks' Forever Wild Family Friday presents a sledding party. Families can pack their sleds into the automobile for a glide down a lit sledding hill. (7-8:30 p.m. today. Free, registration required. Lebanon Hills Regional Park, 860 Cliff Rd., Eagan. co.dakota.mn.us.

MELISSA WALKER