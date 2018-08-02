Water wars

This isn't your average game of tug of war — and competitors and spectators will get wet. For the past 70 years, the Shakopee Fire Department has participated in Friday night water fights. Putting a new spin on the old-fashioned game, firefighters challenge other firefighters from around the region in a contest of skill and teamwork. The brawny heroes use pumper trucks and fire hoses to move a barrel closer to the opposing team. The winner is the team able to push the barrel across the line. This year two Shakopee teams will take on firefighters from Belle Plaine, Chaska and Jordan. To get the crowd ready for the competition, the Fire Department offers up a pop-up splash pad before the event. 5 p.m. Fri. Free, 200 block of Fuller Street, Shakopee. shakopeemn.gov.

MELISSA WALKER