Dino Fest

The Science Museum of Minnesota begins a new tradition of celebrating its prehistoric specimens during Dino Fest. New to the museum’s staff, Alex Hastings, the new Fitzpatrick Chair of Paleontology, will give two dinosaur talks on hunting for dinosaurs and comic books and dinosaurs. Other paleontologists will speak on the research of long-necked dinosaurs and expeditions. Watch the new Science Live Theatre production “How to Train Your Dinosaur,” which features a life-sized juvenile T-Rex puppet. Get a glimpse of the museum’s paleontology lab, take a selfie with a Jurassic Park Jeep and partake in hands-on dinosaur activities. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. $14.95-$19.95. Science Museum of Minnesota, 120 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. 651-221-9444. smm.org.)

MELISSA WALKER