A family's pet dog fell roughly 25 feet over a hard-flowing waterfall in southwestern Minnesota and waited in a crevice along the sheer rock wall until a firefighter rappelled down and pulled the pooch to safety.

The daring rescue of Shylee, a German shepherd mix, unfolded Saturday afternoon in Ramsey Park in Redwood Falls, according to police.

The dog's owner, Ronny Fogg, of Hutchinson, Minn., and others on the scene shot video as a tethered firefighter descended to the dog's perch and clutched the cooperative animal.

Firefighters, other emergency personnel and at least one civilian above then tugged hard on the line of the high-angle rescue apparatus, hoisting the dog back to level ground to cheers and applause from onlookers.

Well-wishers greeted the dog upon its rescue, to which it responded with a vigorous shake of its soggy fur.

The dog owner's father, Mike Fogg, said Shylee is about 2 years old and was adopted as a rescue dog when just a pup.

Police Chief Jason Cotner said, "I've been here seven years, and I recall three other rescues at the falls ... but those were all humans."