Gallery: Architect Edwin Lundie lived in this Cape Cod in Mahtomedi for more than 40 years. It's now for sale for $399,000

Gallery: Lundie added many of his signature details to the house, including the shutters with cutouts and lantern.

During the years architect Edwin Lundie was making a name for himself, designing Scandinavian-style cabins and stately houses for Minnesota’s movers and shakers, he was coming home to a quaint Cape Cod in Mahtomedi, less than a block from White Bear Lake.

Lundie didn’t design his house himself — it was built in 1910 and given to Lundie and his wife, Grace, as a wedding gift in the early 1920s. But he remodeled it in his unique style, to the point that it looks as authentically Lundie as many of his original creations.

“He touched every single surface,” said Sally Bradford, a real estate agent with Keller Williams who grew up in the house behind Lundie’s. “He did it in the Lundie way.”

Outside, the house has shutters with distinctive cut-outs and a decorative lantern hung by the front door. Inside, Lundie added many of his signature details, including Dutch doors, plank wood floors and paneling, and artisan-made iron hardware.

The house was featured in the 2016 book “Edwin H. Lundie: Five Decades: A Journey of Art & Architecture” by Peter J. O’Toole. One of the bedrooms had a fireplace and architectural table where Lundie spent hours drawing, according to the book. In his leisure time, the architect made his own tools and crafted wood projects in his walkout basement and garage.

Lundie lived in the house for more than 45 years, until his wife’s death in 1969. Then he moved to downtown St. Paul and sold his house to the current owners.

Edwin Lundie's house

“They kept everything as close and exact as they could,” said Bradford, even working with one of Lundie’s former partners on renovation projects. When they remodeled the kitchen, they installed imported French tiles, had hardware forged to match Lundie’s and found a cabinet maker who could give the new cabinets a “Lundie-esque treatment.”

The current owners converted a porch into a dining room but matched the flooring to Lundie’s.

“The colors are all Lundie,” said Bradford, including teal, celery and a red exterior. “That was a favorite color of his.”

Some Lundie-designed furniture also remains in place, including a cement patio table and chairs, and a Lundie-designed outdoor bench.

“It’s a very special property and deserves a very special buyer who will preserve its integrity,” said Bradford. “It’s such an importance remembrance of Edwin Lundie.”

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom house has about 1,392 square feet and is priced at $399,000. Bradford and Gayle Meador have the listing, 612-720-3232.