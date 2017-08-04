“My passion all my life has been fishing,” Ted Capra once said. “It started when my dad would take my older brother fishing and I couldn’t go. So I got even with both of them and just fished all my life.”

Capra's life in fishing ended Wednesday, Aug. 2, at age 80. He had been in failing health in recent years, but had persevered, his son Tony said, "because his will to live was second to none.''

Ted Capra was an accomplished Minnesota angler who won tournaments in each of the past five decades. Though known as a bass specialist, Capra also competed, and won, locally, regionally and nationally on walleye and muskie circuits.

Capra started Capra’s Marine Electronics in 1980, a company that sold and repaired depth finders and trolling motors. In 1987 he founded Capra’s Sporting Goods, aided by his wife Nancy and their two sons, Dean and Tony, Capra’s Sporting Goods today remains one of the Midwest’s most unique and complete sporting goods stores.

"Value to the customer combined with good information'' remains the mantra of Capra's Sporting Goods today.

Capra also was a manufacturers' sales representative at one time, promoting Ranger boats and Humminbird electronics, among other brands.

Services are pending.

