falling attendance

The Gophers aren't the only team plagued by drops in attendance. FBS numbers have steadily dropped since 2013 — the last time the NCAA reported an increase in attendance:

FBS Average Avg/G

Year Teams attendance Change

2018 129 41,856 -347

2017 129 42,203 -1,409

2016 128 43,612 -321

2015 127 43,933 -670

2014 125 44,603 -1,068

2013 123 45,671 +230

Source: NCAA