Fall containers

The harvest brings a new bounty of items to use for decor. Create a seasonal planter using fresh, dried and permanent botanical flowers, using autumnal tones of red and gold, twiggy branches and seasonal foliage. 6 p.m. Sept. 13. $49, advance registration at 612-362-3133. Koehler & Dramm, 2407 E. Hennepin Av.

Tangletown Gardens also is hosting an event to help you create a fall planter. Staffers will demonstrate and assist with design and planting services. Bring a container or choose a new one, then fill it with cool-weather plants and accents at a potting station. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 15 and 16. No reservations required. 5353 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls. tangletowngardens.com.

Origami in the garden

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is the temporary home to large origami-inspired sculptures. Creators Kevin and Jennifer Box worked in collaboration with world-renowned origami artists to create 40 bronze, aluminum or steel sculptures outdoors in 25 displays throughout the gardens in the shapes of cranes, butterflies and more. Inside the Reedy Gallery, "Inside Out" features 24 pieces including wall hangings, cast maquettes, paper models and more. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon. through Sat.; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 21. Free with $15 gate admission, ages 15 and under free. 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska. arboretum.umn.edu.

MELISSA WALKER