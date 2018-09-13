Nerd zone

A live 30th-anniversary tour of "Mystery Science Theater 3000" features original host and creator Joel Hodgson in his red jumpsuit for the first time in 25 years. Alongside new host Jonah Heston and the Bots, Hodgson will bring new movies, riffs and sketches to the stage. There will be two different shows. First up is the Canadian sci-fi flick "The Brain," followed by "Deathstalker," a cheeky sword-and-sandal epic with a monster. (7 & 10 p.m. Nov. 17, State Theatre, Mpls. $39.50-$49.50. hennepintheatretrust.org.)

Fierce queens

Drag queens have become part of mainstream culture with the push of "RuPaul's Drag Race." Hosts Miz Cracker and Monet X Change present some of the performers from Season 10 of the VH1 show. The queens will stunt, slay, lip sync and probably even death drop for well-earned applause. (8 p.m. Sept. 25. Pantages Theatre, Mpls. $26.25-$170.50. hennepintheatretrust.org.)

Night at the zoo

Television show "Mystery Science Theater 3000" ninth season premieres Saturday March 14, 1998, on the Sci-Fi Channel / silhouette shows Mike Nelson and the robots.

The Minnesota Zoo curates a new series for grown-ups to view the grounds without whining kids in tow. Explore animal habitats and participate in trivia. Celebrating Oktoberfest, the evening will feature German entertainment, beer and cocktails. (4:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Apple Valley. $10-$15. mnzoo.org.)

Season XII

The Center for Hmong Arts and Talent presents its annual benefit and fashion show highlighting the originality and creativity of Hmong designers. Vibrant looks will be shown by Kachia Lee, Beth Yang, Carol Lo and others. (5 p.m. Sept. 29. Union Depot, St. Paul. $30-$65. freshtraditions.org.)

'Pancakes & Booze'

This is not your stuffy, pretentious art show, but a cultural experience. This pop-up event features more than 70 local artists in various media. Held at the Cabooze, an unconventional place for an art show, the night includes live music and DJs, live painting and body painting. A bonus: free pancakes, because one's belly must be full when having a cocktail or two. (8 p.m. Oct. 12 in Mpls. $10-$13. pancakesandbooze.com.)

Wedtoberfest

Is your betrothed giving you the blues when it comes to wedding planning? Ease the stress with an event that melds the logistical side of matrimony with beer and bubbly. Each guest gets a commemorative tasting glass plus five beer samples and a pint of their choice. After relaxing with food and a little liquor, get down to business and chat with wedding planning professionals. (5:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Lumber Exchange, Mpls. $20-$30 per person, $35-$50 per couple. wedtoberfest.com.)

Kathy Griffin

The snarky redheaded comedian is back after a Trump joke gone bad. In a nod to said scandal, Griffin's new tour is aptly titled "Laugh Your Head Off." (8 p.m. Oct. 25, State Theatre, Mpls. $45.50-$125. ­hennepintheatretrust.org.)

Zombies and science

Find out what goes bump in the night at a sleepover in the Science Museum of Minnesota. Those 21 and older can enjoy dinner and cocktails, then release their inner child with Science Live demonstrations and full access to exhibits and the Omnitheater. Turn down for the evening next to dinosaur bones, a mummy or a taxidermy animal. But this is a Zombie Camp-In, so it is advised to sleep with one eye open. (7 p.m. Oct. 26 in St. Paul. $85-$110. smm.org.)

Halloween crawl

Egypt’s Sunken Cities When: Nov. 4-April 14. Where: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Av. S. Tickets: $14-$20, free for children 5 and younger. Info: 1-888-642-2787, artsmia.org.

Gone are the days of schlepping door to door begging for candy. You're an adult now, so put on that crass or sexy costume and trek from bar to bar for beers and shots. This event avoids the usual bar-crawl congestion by making all participating venues available throughout the crawl. Dressed-up zombies, naughty nurses and others can expect to enjoy drink specials as well as discounted appetizers. (4-10 p.m. Oct. 27, downtown Mpls. After-party 10 p.m.-midnight. $5-$20. entfactory.mn.)

Nordic nosh and sip

– A Colourful Universe" while sipping signature drinks from Fika Café. Listen to authors and chefs as they share their take on Nordic fare. (Event dates vary; see asimn.org for details.)

MELISSA WALKER