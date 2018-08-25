After a record-setting opening day, Minnesota State Fair attendance dipped on a rainy second day.
The fair announced Saturday that attendance on rainy Friday was 108,059. The record for second-day attendance was 141,023, set in 2016. Last year, 125,324 went to the fair on its second day.
Thursday’s attendance was 122,695. The previous record for first-day attendance was 119,145, from 2010. Last year, 117,877 people went to the fair on opening day. In 2016, 111,902 went.
The all-time record for single daily attendance was 260,374, from the fair’s final Saturday in 2016. A record for total fair attendance — 1,997,320 — was set last year.
Saturday’s attendance number will be released Sunday.
The fair runs through Labor Day, Sept. 3.
STAFF REPORT
