On Tuesday night at 7 p.m., Cullen Ryan created a Facebook event called, “Dress up like a bird and run into the glass at U.S. Bank Stadium.” Less than two days later, the event has 6,500 people who are interested in attending, more than 770 people who say they are going, and hundreds of comments from football fans and bird enthusiasts alike.

The supposed event is planned for Feb. 2, two days before the Super Bowl.

A lively discussion on the page suggests some people think it’s a joke, while others believe it’s real and are busy planning which bird species they’ll be.

One commenter explained that bird protestors without an actual game ticket wouldn’t be able to get close to the building. True. There will even be rooftop snipers on the lookout for any funny business.

“Ok but what if ur already a bird?” one person asked.

“Then just come and call this a Friday,” Ryan responded.

Another person posted that they were, “ISO: SUPERB OWL costume.”

We caught up with Ryan to find out the impetus behind the event and whether it’s a hoax or real.

“What kind of questions do you have about my dumb event?” he said to start the conversation.

Here’s the rest of what he had to say:

Q: Is this a legitimate event or was it created as more of a joke?

A: It’s clearly not real, right? I am not going to show up as a bird and throw myself at the glass at U.S. Bank Stadium while it’s cordoned off and they will not allow people in the area. It’s just not gonna happen.

Q: Why did you create the event?

A: You’re probably familiar with the Chicago Bean memes from last year? (A viral campaign to Windex Chicago’s iconic sculpture spun off into several wacky copycat events). It’s just like it’s own version of that. It’s kind of like a copy. It’s just supposed to be funny. And I just don’t like football that much.

Q: Do you like birds?

b Love ‘em. They’re great.

Q: Are you a bird enthusiast?

A: I would not go that far. I would say that I am slightly warmer than lukewarm to birds.

Q: So this wasn’t intended to be an advocacy event for birds or a commentary about the problem of birds becoming injured when they fly into the glass?

A: No, of course it is! It’s a joke about a real problem. These big, dumb companies just build these big, dumb buildings and then don’t have to suffer any consequences for their big, dumb mistakes.

Q: So I take it you’re not a fan of U.S. Bank Stadium?

A: I think it looks nice, but it sucks that it kills birds.

Q: Are you surprised at the level of interest and interaction that the event is getting?

A: Yeah, pleasantly surprised.

Q: Are you concerned that the fake event might create an actual disturbance?

A: No. What issue could this possibly cause? No one is going to do this. People dressing up as birds and showing up outside of a place is fun. People will laugh and have a great time. I encourage everyone who has tickets to dress up as a bird and just hang out and have a great time.

Q: What do you do for a living?

A: I’m a comedian. I’m the booker and event coordinator for a place here in Eau Claire called The Plus.

Q: Now things are starting to make sense. Are you going to dress as a bird on Super Bowl weekend?

A: I’m really considering it.

Q: What kind of bird would you be?

A: You gotta go ostrich, right? It’s a big powerful, wonderful creature.

Q: Any final thoughts about your fake event?

A: Everybody be nice and have fun.