It might seem like overkill for a manager to argue so vociferously over something as seemingly minor as a checked swing, but Paul Molitor knew what he was doing. One more chance, one extra swing in the hands of Lorenzo Cain, and … well, just look what happened.

Barely 60 seconds after Molitor stalked to his office, his day ended in ejection by home plate ump Marty Foster, Cain crushed a 97-mph fastball off the wall in right-center, scoring Alcides Escobar and White Merrifield with the tying and go-ahead runs, the final momentum switch in a back-and-forth game won by the Royals, 5-4 at Target Field.

Eduardo Escobar smashed his third home run in two days to rally the Twins past KC in the fifth inning, and Byron Buxton looped a two-run single into right field to do the same in the sixth, but each time, the Royals answered, even if the Twins felt they got a little help the second time.

Melky Cabrera was the first Royals rallier, his two-run homers onto the right field plaza the biggest mistake of Ervin Santana’s otherwise routinely solid start. And after Santana left to a huge seventh-inning ovation from the Labor Day weekend crowd of 32,234, having surrendered a two-out single to Alcides Escobar, those cheers turns to a rain of boos over what Foster, first-base ump Mike Muchlinski and Cain did next.

After reliever Alan Busenitz walked Whit Merrifield to force the tying run into scoring position, Cain fell behind 0-2, fouling off a three straight fastballs on the outside corner. After taking a ball, Cain seemed to commit to a curveball in the dirt, but pulled his bat back. Foster asked for help, Muchlinski ruled that Cain had stopped in time, and the Twins bench erupted. Foster turned and tossed Molitor out of the game, only the manager’s second ejection of the season.

Given a second chance, Cain didn’t miss. He fouled off another fastball, then drove the next one off the wall. When the ball ricocheted past Buxton, both runners scored — and Cain decided to try it, too, though he was thrown out at the plate by a nice replay from Brian Dozier.

The Twins weren’t finished, but they didn’t collect another hit, either. A pair of two-out walks in the eighth inning went for naught when Cain made a difficult running catch of Mitch Garver’s pinch-hit fly ball on the warning track. And after Gold Glove outfielder Alex Gordon dropped Escobar’s leadoff warning-try fly in the ninth for a two-base error, Brandon Maurer registered his first save for Kansas City by retiring the next three Twins in order.